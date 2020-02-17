Gerardo Posada

Gerardo “Jerry” Posada, 69, of Beeville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Posada was born June 3, 1950, in Beeville to Paula (Martinez) and Jose De Jesus Posada. He married Josefina “Josie” Cuellar on April 17, 1970, and worked for Aztec Chevrolet in the parts department for more than 20 years. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Frankie and Jamie Posada; a sister, Rosie Posada; a nephew, Eric Posada; a sister, Mary P. Flores; and his parents-in-law, Epimenio and Estefana Cuellar.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Josefina C. Posada of Beeville; a daughter, Lorie Ann (Javier) Martinez of Beeville; a son, Gerardo “Jerry” (JoAnn) Posada Jr. of Beeville; four brothers, Joe (Josie) Posada, John (Lydia) Posada, Ruben (Velma) Posada and Paul (Irene) Posada, all of Beeville; three sisters, Susie (Arnulfo) Gomez, Juana (Jose) Molina and Norma Posada, all of Beeville; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Treviño Funeral Home and then from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church where a rosary will be recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Ruben Montez, Joe Montez, Joe Ray Campos, Raymond Gomez Sr. Alfredo Rendon Sr. and John Gabriel Posada.
Honorary pallbearers were his John Gabriel Posada, Orlando, Ryan, JJ, Joey, Mariana and Valerea Martinez, JerrodThomas and Justin Posada, Joe Henry, Luis and Loui Alaniz, Charlie Rendon, Felix Castillo and John “Sapo” Gutierrez, and nieces and nephews.
Treviño Funeral Home