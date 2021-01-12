Gilbert G. Estrada, 77, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on January 8, 2021.
Gilbert was born on January 8, 1944, in Beeville, Texas, to Beatrice Gonzales and Jim Estrada. He worked for B.I.S.D for 44 years in shipping and receiving.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Anita L. Estrada.
Survivors include his sons, Gilbert Coy Estrada and David R. (Cheryl) Estrada; granddaughter, Tristen Alyse Estrada; sister, Josephine (Lupe) Velasquez all of Beeville, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 9:00am at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary at 11:00am, chapel service to follow with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2 with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Adam Trevino, Eddie Fulghum, Abel Suniga, Joe Rocha, Jimmy Camacho and Bubba Suniga.
Trevino Funeral Home