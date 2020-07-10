BEEVILLE - Gilbert Louis (Deuce) Herrera, II, 15, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born on May 5, 2005 to Gilbert Louis and Marie (Pendergraph) Herrera. He was a son, brother and uncle whom his family adored. His nieces and nephews admired him so. His family enjoyed watching him play football for the Trojans and singing in the church and school choir. He was on his way to being a big Varsity Trojan.
When he was younger, his siblings were often surprised to see how so many people knew him and would tell him hi anytime they were out in town or at Mathis Lake. The staff at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School adored him. In fact, this spring, as his sister would pick up school lunches for the kids, the lunch staff at SMACS would send them with a lunch for Deuce, also. He was approachable, respectful and so well mannered. Deuce would always help his nieces and nephews in and out of the car when they arrived to his house. He was and is loved by so many. To be so young and have an old soul gives him a lifetime legacy.
Deuce was in the top ten percent of his class and striving towards top ten. He was planning on attending Texas A&M where he was considering pursuing a degree in Law Enforcement. We love you and will miss you so much, Big Deucy, Uncle Deucy. He is survived by his parents, Gilbert and Marie Herrera of Beeville; two sisters, Audrey M. (Armando) Ramirez and Destiny Ann Herrera both of Beeville; one brother, John Louis (Connie) Herrera of Beeville; maternal grandmother, Theresa Pendergraph of Beeville; paternal grandmother, Nancy Baldaramos and paternal great grandmother, Juanita Martinez both of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 pm on Monday, July 13, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Visitation will resume at 9 am on Tuesday, July 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will celebrated at 10 am with Fr. Luke Thirunelliparambil and Fr. Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are John Louis Herrera, Armando Ramirez, Anthony Puentes, Alec Puentes, Jordan Pendergraph and Albert Diaz.
