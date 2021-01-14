Saturday, January 9th, our Lord and Savior welcomed home a new angel, Gilbert Quintanilla. Gilbert was born in Harlingen, Texas, on March 7th, 1949, and worked mostly as a truck driver for a majority of his career. Gilbert enjoyed being on the road so much that he and his family vacationed thousands of miles from one side of the country to the other, seeing new things and visiting historic locations and family. A few years ago, he was able to travel with his family to Spain.
Gilbert Quintanilla was born to and is preceded in death by his parents Jose Angel Quintanilla (HandyMan) and Maria Elva Quintanilla. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula Quintanilla; his two sons, James and Michael Quintanilla; one grandson, Gilbert Ian Quintanilla; and the two adopted sons, Manuel Garza and Eli Avila. Immediate family includes siblings Leonor, Arnulfo, Jimmy, Edward, Walter Quintanilla, Eunice Villanueva; his closest uncle and best friend Luis Gutierrez; along with numerous nieces, nephews and half-sister.
His wife says that he is the best husband anyone could have…”I wouldn’t trade him for anything”.
Let’s all remember the man who would do anything to help anyone without question. The man who accepted everyone without question and would give anything he had to help others in this world…without question.
Love you and miss you Gilbert “Gil”……
A walk thru visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home.
Treviño Funeral Home