BEEVILLE – Gilbert Tapia, age 61, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021. He was born on Oct. 12, 1959 in Beeville, Texas, to the late Jesus and Eglantina (Murray) Tapia. He married Louanna Meza on Aug. 17, 2001, in Beeville. He had worked in the oil field industry. He was Santa during the Christmas season, and you could see the sparkle in the children’s eyes when he would ride through the neighborhoods.
He is survived by his wife, Louanna Tapia of Beeville; his children, Gilbert Tapia, Jr. of San Antonio, Noah Adan Meza, Micah Paull Meza, Noah Paull Meza, and Dustin Ross (Sarah) Meza, all of Beeville; two sisters, Linda (Ramon) Barrera and Norma Garza, both of Beeville. He is also survived by four granddaughters, four grandsons, and two great-grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Service. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Chapel services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, Sept. 30 with Pastor Daniel Sepeda officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Ramon Barrera II, Ramon Barrera III, Jesus Barrera, Noah Paull Meza, Inocencio Tapia, Jr. and Elionay (Eloy) Tapia.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel