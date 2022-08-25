Gilberto “Gilbert” Garcia, 65, of Beeville, Texas, passed from this world into the loving arms of God on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Gilbert, lovingly known as “Buda,” was born June 30, 1957 in Karnes City to Mauro Garcia Sr. and Dominga (Pena) Garcia. He was a 1976 graduate of Pawnee High School and was of the Pentecostal faith. He was employed in the road and construction business for numerous years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, helping family and friends and loved his dog/little boy, “Mack.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mauro Garcia Sr. and Dominga (Pena) Garcia; two brothers, Vidal “Billy” Garcia and Ramon Garcia; a sister, Audelia Gutierrez; and a grandson, Bradlee J. Garcia.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his daughter, Karen Garcia of Spartanburg, South Carolina; three sons, Bryan (Paula) Garcia, Leandro (Felicita) Cisneros Jr. and Joe Anthony (Victoria) Cisneros Sr., all of Beeville; six sisters, Lillie (James) Woods and Maclovia Matthews (Robert) Garmany, both of Houston, Mary Helen Lino, Gloria White and Cynthia (Odell) Ivey, all of Beeville and Sylvia Ochoa of Passadena; two brothers, Mauro Garcia Jr. of Pasadena and Ramiro (George Quanzer) Garcia of Kingwood; grandchildren, Victor Orellana Jr., Jonathan (Celia) Orellana, Justin Garcia, Ryan J. Garcia, Natalie M. Garcia, Braxtyn J. Garcia, Skylette R. Cisneros, Ariann R. Cisneros, Wyatt L. Cisneros, Jasmine N. Cisneros, Joe A. Cisneros Jr., Maria H. Cisneros and Daniel L. Cisneros; great-grandchildren, Eli Orellana, Victoria R. Cisneros and Lillie R. Cisneros; his loving companion, Tammy Jones of Beeville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 7 o’clock that evening with Pastor Carl Pickett officiating.