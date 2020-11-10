Glenna Fay Grant Teel Warnecke of Groves, Texas, former resident of Beeville, Alice and Goliad, Texas, passed away November 9, 2020.
Fay was born December 9, 1928, in Green, Texas, to Ore G. and Mary (Passmore) Grant, Sr. She graduated from Karnes City High School and attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. Fay moved to Beeville after attending college and worked at the utility company. It was there that she met her beloved husband of 39 years, James Truett Teel. She married and raised a family. She later accepted a position at Beeville I.S.D. as a Special Education Teacher’s Aide. After the death of her husband, Truett, she married her second husband, Bill Warnecke.
Fay was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church. For many years, she was also a member of The Petroleum Wives Club of Alice, Texas, and she also participated in a senior citizen outreach by performing for nursing homes and hospitals in a line dancing group.
Fay never met a stranger and was a friend to all she encountered. She was in a Bunco club, loved to play bingo and was always inviting friends over for coffee and whatever she baked that week. She loved music and often sang her favorite hymns and popular music. Many nieces and nephews will admit that she was their favorite aunt. Her grandchildren always looked forward to visits at Meme’s house where they were received with chocolate cake, M&M cookies and chocolate kisses.
She is survived by her two children, daughter Teresa Teel Robbins (Kenny) and son Dennis G. Teel (Joan); grandchildren, Cassi Vecera (Blake), Desirae Ybarbo Miller (Kevin), Trey Ybarbo (Jules), Sarah Teel and Kris Robbins; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Sophia and Bennett. She is also survived by step-children, Lynda and Johnny; and grandchildren, Ava, Duncan, Ashley and Natalie and their families.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents; husband Truett; husband Bill; brothers, Clayton, Norman, Dalva, Doc, O.G., Jr., and Rusty; and sisters, Winnie and Helen.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.gallowayandsons.com.
