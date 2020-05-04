Gloria Garcia Perez, 71, passed awaySunday, May 3, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Perez was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Beeville to Maria (Vidaurri) and Rodolfo Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria (Vidaurri) and Rodolfo Garcia; and a brother, Rudy Garcia.
Survivors include three daughters, Clara Cantu (Mario) of Dallas, Marlo (Paul) Garza of Beeville and Daisy (Daniel) Sanchez of Dallas; mother by marriage, Grabiela Garcia; grandchildren, Orlando Campos, Roberta (Daniel) Garcia and Jerry Perez Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Belinda Galvan, Rosalinda Garcia and Delma Garcia; and six brothers, Rene Garcia, Edward Garcia, Alvino Garcia, Michael Garcia, Mark Garcia and Reymundo Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
Burial will be held May 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Perez Jr., Dominic Harris, Matthew Harris, Rene Garcia, Domingo Bautista and Reymundo Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers were Edward Garcia, Michael Garcia, Mark Garcia and Robert Galvan.
Due to COVID-19 the chapel will be operating at 25% capacity.
