Gloria H. Castro, age 73, of Beeville passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Mrs. Castro was born on June 8, 1948, in El Paso, Texas, to Antonio & Longina (Almanza) Hernandez, Sr. She attended school in El Paso, and graduated from Bel Air High School. Gloria was united in matrimony to Arturo Castro and was the manager of Dairy Queen in Pettus for 27 years. Gloria was a joy to be around, and she loved spending time with her family and enjoyed all of her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother: Antonio Hernandez, Jr.
She is survived by one daughter, Francine (Andres) Trevino; two sons, Frank (Belinda) Castro, Fernando (Beatriz) Castro of Beeville; three sisters, Maria (Rogelio) Betancourt, Margarita (Daniel) Alvarado, Sandra (Jesus) Olivas of El Paso; one brother, Ernesto Hernandez of El Paso; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21st, from 5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pettus on Friday, October 22nd, at 10:00a.m. with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Interment to follow at Pettus Cemetery.
Active pallbearers: Leroy Gonzales Jr., Serena Ann Gonzales, Benjamin Castro, Zackary Castro, Lilliana Flores and Jacob Castro.
Trevino Funeral Home