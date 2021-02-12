Gloria Rendon Cantu, age 73, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Thursday; February 4, 2021. Gloria was born June 7, 1947, in Beeville, Texas, to Aurora Lopez Rendon and Librado Rendon.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Rafael Cantu; daughters, D’Ann Wathen (Chris Wathen) and Jennifer Kontominas (Rob Kontominas), both from Houston, Texas; sisters, Stella Sanchez (Rene Sanchez) of Seguin, Texas, and Sylvia Rendon of Beeville, Texas; brother, Alfredo Rendon (Mary Rendon) of Beeville, Texas; and her grandchildren, Wendy Wathen, Annie Wathen, Ari Evan Kontominas and Emery Kontominas.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Aurora Lopez Rendon and Librado Rendon.
A wonderful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother has been lost, but heaven has gained an angel. She adored spending time with her family at all times and enjoyed baking. She will always be remembered by her affinity of sports, especially the Astros.
A visitation for Gloria will be held Friday; February 26, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel, 5100 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77022. A rosary will occur Friday, February 26, 2021, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at 5100 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77022. A funeral service will occur Saturday; February 27, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St., Houston, TX 77018.
Contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to breast cancer charities.
