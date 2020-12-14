Gonzalo Guerrero, 66, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on December 11, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Shoreline Hospital.
Gonzalo was born on June 23, 1954, to Antonia and Juan Guerrero in George West, Texas. He was a Catholic and had been employed by Beck Brothers Lease Service. His hobbies included raising gamefowl chickens and roosters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Juan Guerrero Jr. and Joe Guerrero; two sisters, Dolores Griego and Santos Gutierrez.
Mr. Guerrero is survived by his loving wife, Maria Louisa Guerrero; daughters, Delilah Guerrero of Beeville, Texas, Tamara Guerrero of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Clarissa (Roel Vela) Morin of Beeville, Texas; stepson, Leroy (Monica) Morin of Seguin, Texas; brothers, Frank (Anita) Guerrero of El Reno, Oklahoma, and Cleofas Guerrero of Linn; sister, Christina Villanueva of Taft, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Darrien, Arianna, Arabella and Abram Chapa, Kimberly Perez, Gaby, Valery, Matthew Puente and Nathan Morin all of Beeville, Texas, Alexandra, Avery and Allen Morin of Seguin, Texas; great grandchildren, Kendall and Brandon Loya III, Kaelyn Almaguer, Nathan Morin Jr., Isaiah Gabriel Morin.
Gonzalo (Po) will be remembered as a hardworking, loving family man who loved all his grandchildren very much.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery # 2.
Pallbearers: Nathan Morin, Matthew Puente, Roel Vela, Frank Gutierrez, John A. Gutierrez and Diego Salazar.
Treviño Funeral Home