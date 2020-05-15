Grace Alice V. Payne, 68, of Beeville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Alice.
Mrs. Payne was born July 3, 1951, in Houston to John Victorian and Ruby McKenzie. She married Leo Payne and was a waitress. She enjoyed the singer Pitbull, western movies and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, John Arthur and Renata Payne; and an aunt Grace Victorian.
Survivors include friends Brenda and Albert Cano; and a niece, Vanissa Hudson; and a host of friends.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Treviño Funeral Home