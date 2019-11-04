Grace J. (Petrus) Smith, 96, of Skidmore, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Mrs. Smith was born Nov. 12, 1922, in Skidmore to John Ferdinand and Justina (Hartman) Petrus. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore and retired from CenterPoint Energy after 28 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and gardening, especially maintaining her rose garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Justina Petrus; three brothers, John J. “Son” Petrus, Ray F. “Bubba” Petrus and Edward A. “Baby” Petrus; and a son, Jessie Ray Abernathy.
Survivors include a son, Robert D. Sugarek of Skidmore; four grandchildren, Julienne P. Sugarek, Trisha L. McDonald, Steward Ray Abernathy and Alisa M. Abernathy; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Angelus Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Stautzenberger, Ronald Petrus, John Petrus, Robert Woods, David Ross and John Humston.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Mortensen and George Baker.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department.
