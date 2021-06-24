Grace L. Stewart, age 102, passed away peacefully at her home, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born on February 2, 1919, in Henderson, TX to Albert Cosmos Mayfield and Dora Anna Young Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband, Charles R. Stewart; daughter, Anita La Rose; and sisters, Inez Stephens and Opal Suitt.
Grace will be lovingly remembered by her granddaughters, Ressa (Jay) Kelley of Mathis, TX and Sharon (Terry) Peterson of Arizona; great-grandchildren, Athena (Jeff) Harms, Cara (Brian) Riek, Amy (Will) Moreno, T.J. Kelley, Alyssa Kelley; great-great-grandchildren, Zachary Harms, Briana Harms, Dillion Harms, Logan Harms, Benjamin Riek, Madalyn Riek, and Lillian Riek; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sons of Hermon Cemetery in Orange Grove, TX, officiated by Pastor Matthew Ulmer. Services will conclude at graveside.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
