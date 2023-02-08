“I carry your heart with me, I carry it in my heart, I am never without it.” – E.E. Cummings
On Monday, February 6, 2023, Grace Lennette Huser, loving partner, mother of two and grandmother of two, passed away at age sixty-nine.
Lennette was born to Lenn H. Brannon and Ruth Handy Brannon on December 11, 1953.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Kight; beloved husband, David; daughter, Sarah (Bob) Chapman; son, Benjamin Huser; and two grandchildren, Brannon and Claire Chapman.
An intensely private person, her family is honoring her wish for no service to be held.
Her unwavering loyalty and fierce love for those closest to her are legacies that will continue on through her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Arrangements under the care of Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.