Our loving mother and grandmother, Grace Post (Wilson) Farris, 99, of Beeville, Texas passed away on November 24, 2022.
Grace was born in Beechwood, PA on January 28, 1923, to Wilbur Christopher Wilson and English Lister (Tresize) Wilson. She married Arthur Farris in 1946 and remained married for 49 years until his death.
She and her husband moved to Beeville in 1960 where he was stationed at Chase Field Naval Base. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and Grace Covenant Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and English Wilson; her husband, Arthur Farris; twin babies, Arthur and Grace Farris; son, Arthur Lee Farris; and daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Billy Johnson.
Survivors include her children, George (Bobbi) Farris, Crystal Farris, and Stella (Kevin) Bromley; grandchildren, Jerry (Tanise) Hunt, Tommy (Wanda) Hunt, Dr. Grace Farris (Arthur Kimbal-Stanley), Rachel (Ryan) Truair, Amanda Zambrano and Ryan Adcock; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Beeville at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 28th, 2023 with a Celebration of Life- 100th Birthday Party immediately following. Private burial will be Monday, January 30th, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Diabetes Association.