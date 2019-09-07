Graciela Garcia, 84, of George West, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Garcia was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Gregory to Guadencio “Lencho” and Gregoria (Hernandez) Benavides. She married Renato Garcia on March 9, 1957, in George West.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Carlos Garcia and Fernando Garcia; and two brothers, Carlos Benavides and Reynaldo Benavides.
Survivors include two sons, Renato (Joyce Lopez) Garcia Jr. of George West and Xavier (Alma) Garcia of Jourdanton; two daughters, Teri (Neil) Jegglie of Corvallis, Oregon, and Marissa (Hani) Elsedawy of Eygpt; a brother, Ismael Benavides of Gregory; two sisters, Mercedes Viallon of San Antonio and Socorro Martinez of Pearland; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Interment will follow at George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Martinez, Roy Gamez, Samuel Garcia, Ruben Pena, Shawn Ray Alvarez and Antonio Castillo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roberto Garcia, Reynaldo Gonzales and Marcel Garcia.
Galloway & Sons George Funeral Home