Gregoria Garza Munos of Kenedy, Texas, was born on May 25, 1937, in Kenedy, Texas, to Luis Garza and Santana Morin Garza passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Gregorio Munos of Kenedy, TX; her children: Andres (Christine) Munos of Louise, TX, Maria Munos (Steven) Martinez of Kenedy, TX, Juan Alonso (Juanita) Munos Sr. of Pawnee, TX, Luis (Sylvia) Munos of Pawnee, TX, Adaulia Munos (Roy) Cano of Kenedy, TX, Gregorio (Yazmin) Munos Jr. of Pasadena, TX; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 5 sisters: 1 brother; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 12 to 9:00p.m. with a rosary that was recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Deacon Guadalupe Cantu officiating.
Interment followed in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemtery, Pawnee, TX.
Pallbearers: Steven G. Martinez, Jason Munos, Timothy Munos, Joseph Munos, Samuel Munos, Felis Munos, Jose Munos, Juan Munos Jr., Devon Ochoa.
