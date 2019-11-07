Guadalupe C. Flores, 69, of Skidmore, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Beeville.
Mr. Flores was born April 26, 1950, in Skidmore to Carmen (Charles) and Pedro Ramirez Flores. He married Diana Hernandez and was a Catholic and a custodian for Beeville ISD.
He was preceded in death by a son, Guadalupe Flores.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Flores; two sons, Danny (Michelle) Flores and Guadalupe (Jackie) Flores III; four daughters, Carmen (Michael) Paul, Ruby Ann (Jeremy) Clark, Isabel (Inocente) Esquivel and Rita (John) Puente; and 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted there Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Michael Paul, Jeremy Clark, Inocente Esquivel Jr., John Puente, Guadalupe Flores III and Inocente Esquivel III.
Treviño Funeral Home