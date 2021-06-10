Guadalupe Constante, 82, of Tuleta, Texas, peacefully gained his wings on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones in his home.
Guadalupe was born in Tuleta, Texas, on February 27, 1939, to Sostenes Constante and Natividad Flores. He attended school in Tuleta and worked as an oil field production foreman for Edwin L. Cox for many years. He married the love of his life Ester Benavidez on April 19, 1959.
He is preceded in death by his son, Gilbert Constante; granddaughters, Selina Constante Clevenger and Debra Angelica Subjinski; his grandparents, Juan and Ysidra Flores; parents; brothers, Luis Constante and Jesse Constante; and sisters, Mary Frances “Trina” Barrera and Martina Salazar.
Grandpa Lupe created a big generation of a family by having a grand total of 109 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who will all remember him most by his sense of humor.
Guadalupe is survived by his loving wife, Ester Constante, who was always at his side until his last breath. He is also survived by his children, Joe (Patricia) Constante of Tuleta, Natividad (Wilfredo Funez) Constante of Tuleta, Beatrice (Carlos) Rey of Pettus, Guadalupe “Pio” (Angeline) Constante of Tuleta, Juan (Margaret) Constante of Tuleta, Albert (Regina) Constante of Tulsita, David (Tracie) Constante of Tuleta, Janice (Michael Rosales) Constante of McCoy and Adrian (Jessica) Constante of Artesia, New Mexico; sisters, Lois (late Sid) Montez of Beeville, Carmen (Andres) Rodriguez of Plainview, Patricia (Neto) De La Paz of Kingsville; brothers, Juan Carrizales of Tuleta and Joseph “Joe” Constante of Kingsville; 40 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Constante, Matthew Constante, Aaron Constante, Gilbert Constante, Jr., Chris Rey, John Richard Constante, Jacob Hodge and Joseph Constante.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Constante, Guadalupe Constante, III, Charles Rey, Joe Constante,Jr., Michael Constante, Trey Subjinski and Amado Martinez.
