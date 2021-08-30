BEEVILLE – Guadalupe Cuellar, 67, of Beeville, Texas, formerly of Waxahachie, passed away on Aug. 27, 2021. He was born on June 18, 1954, in Beeville, Texas, to Guadalupe and Dolores (Guerrero) Cuellar. He married his best friend and love of his life, Solia Montemayor on Oct. 1, 1982, in Beeville. He worked in the construction and remodeling industries. He was a family man, an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and outdoorsman. Lupe was also a proud descendant of the Canary Islanders that helped establish San Antonio, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Saundra Cuellar and Cynthia Perez; two sons, Guadalupe Cuellar II and Guadalupe Cuellar III; three brothers, Juan, Robert and Alfredo Cuellar; paternal grandparents, Guadalupe R. and Maria Robles Rendon Cuellar; maternal grandparents, Juan and Flora (Cano) Guerrero.
He is survived by his wife, Solia Cuellar of Beeville; three daughters, Soyla Armijo of Victoria, Estefanie Armijo of Beeville and Gabriella (Courtney) Powell of Waxahachie; two sons, Faustino Armijo III of Sommerville and Bobby James Armijo of Frisco; two brothers, Fernando Cuellar and Armando Cuellar of Beeville; three sisters, Mary Lou (Luis) Trevino, Delma Cuellar and Alma (Robert Dougherty III) Guevara all of Beeville. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Dylan Michael Govea, Nathon Govea, Nicholas Christian Govea, Joseph Acosta, Armando Cuellar and Alfredo Rendon, Jr.
Mass intentions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel