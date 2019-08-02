Guadalupe G. Abrigo, 68, of Tuleta, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Mr. Abrigo was born May 14, 1951, in Normanna to Tomas and Maria (Garza) Abrigo. He was a retired backhoe operator for Smith Services of Refugio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Guadalupe Abrigo Jr. and Sammy Lee Abrigo; three brothers, Robert G. Abrigo, Felix Abrigo and Manuel Benavidez.
Survivors include seven children, Mary (Jesse Gomez), Cynthia (Roland Jaure) and Felix Abrigo, all of Beeville, Yolanda (Israel Charles) and Minnie Reyes, both of Tuleta, Danny (Michelle) Abrigo of Skidmore and Angie (Santos Villarreal Jr.) of Victoria; sisters, Maria Luisa (Melvin) of San Antonio, Tomasita Benavidez of Tuleta, Gloria (Jesse Torres) of Pettus, Linda (Francisco Medina) and David (Becky), both of Houston, Jimmy (Corina), Tomas Abrigo and Janet Abrigo, all of Normanna; 24 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
His body will lie in repose at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pettus. The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at the Abrigo Cemetery in Normanna.
Pallbearers will be Israel Charles Jr., Julian Charles, Daniel L. Gomez, Jose L. Vargas III, Jesse Gutierrez Jr. Daniel Abrigo Jr., Joseph Tenerias, Juanito Padron Garcia and Carlos Reyes Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Herrera, Abram Herrera, Danny Abrigo, Jesse Gomez, Israel Charles, Roland Jaure, Jeremiah Gomez, David Abrigo, Tomas Abrigo and Jimmy Abrigo.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel