Guadalupe G. (Longoria) Moreno, 82, of Tuleta, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Moreno was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Karnes City to Emilio and Virginia (Gonzales) Longoria. She married Simon T. Moreno on Feb. 13, 1958, in Pettus.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and her father, Emilio Longoria.
Survivors include her mother, Virginia Longoria; three sons, Rudy (Deborah) Moreno of Tuleta, Homer (Carla) Moreno of Christoval and Donnie (Reyes) Appling of Annaville; two daughters, Stella (Arturo) Aritelli of San Pedro, California, and Rose Mary Ybanez of Tuleta; two brothers, Ernest Longoria of Normanna and Frank (Della) Longoria of Pettus; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Treviño Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, with Pastor Jack Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Moreno, Cody Moreno, Ernest Longoria, Frank Longoria, Art Artelli and Gus Garza.
Treviño Funeral Home