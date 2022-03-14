Guadalupe “Lupe” (Silvas) Gonzales, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Beeville, Texas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Lupe was born March 18, 1931, in Goliad to Adela (Figueroa) Silvas and Victoriano Silvas, Jr. She married Arturo Gonzales on February 3, 1952 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Beeville where they remained faithful members. As a homemaker, Lupe enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She lived for her family, friends and God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adela and Victoriano Silvas, Jr.; her husband, Arturo Gonzales; a daughter, Maria Gonzales; sisters, Venina Ramirez, Juanita Medina and Siria Sepeda; and brothers, Ignacio Silvas, David Silvas and Victor Silvas, Jr.
Blessed to cherish fond memories of their mother include her son, Arturo (Elizabeth) Gonzales; her daughters, Yrma (Johnny) Chavarria, Lydia Gonzales and Linda Gonzales; as well as five grandchildren, Miguel (Lena) Gonzales, Mari (Paul) Fernandez, Ben (Karina) Gonzales, Ana (Ozzie) Chavarria and Christian Gonzales and 11 great-grandchildren, Asher Gonzales, Micah Gonzales, Josiah Gonzales, Michaela Fernandez, Alex Fernandez, Bella Fernandez, Gavin Gonzales, Gia Gonzales, David Villarreal, Briley Villarreal and Brooklyn Smith.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Paul Fernandez, Ozzie Smith, Alex Fernandez, Christian Gonzales, Miguel Gonzales, Ben Gonzales, Gavin Gonzales and Nick Gonzales.
The Gonzales family would like to thank the services of Altus Hospice for their excellent care during our Mom’s last weeks.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home