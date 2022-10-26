Guadalupe Maria (Gonzales) Luna, 55, of George West, Texas passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.
“Billie,” as she was known by family and friends, was born December 12, 1966, in Beeville to Israel Gonzales Sr. and Jesusa (Arciba) Gonzales. She attended Beeville ISD and was of the Catholic faith. She was employed with the fast-food restaurant industry for numerous years and loved to dance and listen to music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Israel and Jesusa Gonzales; her son, Miguel Luna; and a sister, Erica Gonzales.
Survivors include three brothers, Manuel (Priscilla) Gonzales, Michael (Margarita) Gonzales and Israel (Rosa) Gonzales; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, October 28, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
A Rosary will be recited that morning at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church with the funeral Mass celebration at 11 o’clock with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Philip Hasette, Joel Hasette, Troy Gonzales, Raymond Hasette, Steven Gonzales and Macario Gonzales.