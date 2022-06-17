GySgt Norman Gene Doubrava, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Skidmore, Texas on June 15, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Norm was born August 16, 1938, in the Olmos Community in Bee County to Frank Joe Doubrava and Helena Louisa (Herzog) Doubrava. He was a graduate of Mathis High School. Norm was a proud United States Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired after 20 years of service to the Corps. GySgt Doubrava was an infantry man, supply chief, trained reserve troops, and served in the honor guard. He proudly volunteered with Toys for Tots during his time in the service. He also drove a cab part time while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and had lots of stories to tell about his time as a “cabbie.” After retirement, Norm moved back to Bee County with his 2 children. As a single father, he begins working for Ralph Meuth as his ranch foreman. He would end up working there for 23 years doing what he loved, ranching & working cattle. After Mr. Meuth passed away, Norm moved back to the family ranch, where he began raising his own cattle (brahmans being his favorite.) Hard working & still not ready to slow down, he & his brother, Henry, began a custom hay baling business. They serviced Bee County & the surrounding areas until Henry passed in 2007, and Norm continued the business from there with the help of his brother Allen. He always enjoyed being on the tractor and taking care of his loyal customers every year. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, the Marine Corps League, and the Fleet Marine Reserve.
Many in the community knew and referred to Norm as “Papaw”. He was extremely fond of his family - especially his grandchildren & great grandchildren, whom he enjoyed spoiling. Papaw loved scratching lotto tickets, eating Mexican food, drinking coffee and sneaking chocolates to his favorite little girl, Remmy Caye, while they watched Tom & Jerry. He was an avid lifelong outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. Over the years he spent many hours with family on local waters catching redfish. “Krupa” was a term they used while casting that was passed down from the older generation. He enjoyed spending time at his deer lease, watching his feeder from the front seat of his truck and taking his grandkids hunting. He rarely shot anything in his later years, but always had a big smile on his face seeing his grandkids get to shoot a deer. Norm planted many trees at his home over the years, which included oaks, pecans, & numerous fruit trees. Enjoying his yard, you could often find him sitting on a chair with a 12-gauge, waiting for a gopher to pop up. Papaw took pride in taking care of the land, and his trees will be enjoyed for many generations to come.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Joe & Helen Doubrava; brothers, Frank Joe Doubrava Jr. & Henry Doubrava; a sister, Frances Marie (Doubrava) Kubala; and a stepson, Randy Thomas.
Family members left behind to cherish fond memories include his brother, Allen Doubrava, sister, Jo Ann (Joe) Odom; children, Norman Doubrava, Aaron Blayne Doubrava, Sabrena (Terry) Wieland; stepson, Robert (Donna) Thomas; grandchildren, Amanda Doubrava, Brianna Schrade, Trevor Fisher, Ashley Gamel, Charlene Doubrava, Tyler Doubrava and Dustin Doubrava; numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends in the community, as well as his faithful German Shepherd, “Gunny.”
The Doubrava family would like to thank his doctors & nurses at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria and the staff of Exclusive Home Health of Beeville, specifically his Hospice nurses Anna Perez & Tarah Soliz.
Honorary recognition to his nephew, Gary Doubrava, his grandsons-in-law, Ryan Morin & Colby Schrade, and family friend, Bobby Priour
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at the family ranch in Skidmore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip’s Episcopal School for a scholarship fund in Mr. Doubrava’s name.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Hoe