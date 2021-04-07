Harold Reginald Clark, 70, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, in a San Antonio hospital.
Harold was born March 26, 1951, in Laredo to Willie L. and Carrie B. (Robinson) Clark. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years, was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and was a member of the Postmaster’s Union. An avid sports fan, Harold was a huge Dallas Cowboys football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Carrie Clark; and siblings, Michael Clark, Joan B. Guyton, Allen Clark and James O’Riley.
Survivors include his brothers and sister, Carl (Joanna) O’Riley of La Vernia, Billie Donahue of Houston, Melvin (Maria) Clark of San Antonio, Bruce Clark of Houston and Fred Clark of Normanna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville. The funeral service will follow.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home