Harry Burt Hause passed on to his just reward October 20, 2022. He was born April 5, 1922 in Ft. Monroe, Virginia to Colonel F.A. Hause and Frances King Hause. Burt grew up in fine Army tradition, his early years spent in the Philippines and Hawaii. After graduating from Newtown High School in N.Y.C., Burt enlisted in the Coastal Anti-Aircraft Artillery with the New York National Guard. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to receiving an honorable discharge releasing him from duty in order to receive an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
While playing in a West Point golf tournament in Princeton, New Jersey, the love of his life, the beautiful Jeanne Jones of Beeville, Texas walked across the green and captured his heart. In 1945, Burt graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant from West Point and was commissioned to Japan. Enroute, the Atomic Bomb was dropped, and his orders were changed to Pusan, Korea. Upon his return to the United States, Burt married Jeanne on October 4, 1947 and was assigned to the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment Honor Guard Unit (the Old Guard), headquartered in Fort Meyer, Virginia. Burt was responsible for ceremonial and special events, such as guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and dignitary funerals, including General “Black Jack” Pershing, who laid in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. In 1949, Burt received an honorable discharge from the Army, and moved to Beeville, Texas where he and Jeanne raised their family. Working at the First National Bank of Beeville, he served a long and successful career and retired as Chairman of the Board after 59 years of dedicated service.
He gave countless hours back to his community, teaching Sunday School at the First Presbyterian Church, coaching Little League and actively serving as a member of The Chamber of Commerce, The Rotary Club, The Navy League and The Beeville Country Club. He also served on the Board of Directors of Saint Mary’s Hall in San Antonio, Texas.
Burt will be remembered for the stalwart and steady course he held throughout his life. His wisdom, cheerful and optimistic disposition, and genuine interest in the well-being of others were the cornerstones of his character. His dedication and loyalty are based on the words of the Cadet Prayer, which he read daily. His relationships with extended family members throughout all five generations were remarkable. He was as eager to listen to others as to tell his own engaging stories. He was thankful for occasions that brought people together for hours of laughter and camaraderie. A champion of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel F.A. Hause and Frances King Hause; his sister, Charlene Hause Graham; his son, Russell King Hause; his wife, Jeanne Jones Hause; and his son-in-law, George Eldridge Tanner.
Burt leaves a large legacy to carry on his family traditions and values. He is survived by his three children, Daryl Hause Tanner of Corpus Christi, Texas, Francis Arnold Hause II, and wife Diane Marshall Hause of Beeville, Texas, and Sarah Hause Steves and husband, Sam Bell Steves II, of San Antonio, Texas; 14 grandchildren: Ben and Helen Tanner, Kathleen and Beau Beduze, Elisabeth and Dustin Burrows, Laura and Zack McKamie, Andrew Hause, Sarah Elizabeth Steves, Tres and Megan Steves, and Emily and Tres Plummer; 12 great-grandchildren: Luke and Caroline Tanner, Tanner and Madison Beduze, Davis, Whitby and Henry Burrows, Max and Madeleine McKamie, Sam Bell and Galt Steves, and Macleod Plummer. As a special addition, Oliver McKamie, our youngest, will arrive in March 2023.
The family is grateful for the many years of dedicated service of Elda Corona, Dina Cortez, Sylvia Estrada, and Colleen Rios. The wonderful team of caregivers Celina Gonzales, Marcy Rivas, Angelica Moreno, Jennifer Rodriguez and Wendy Funes gave us all comfort with their excellent, loving care. We treasure the professional staff of Exclusive Home Health and Hospice Care, especially Dr. Joseph Larakers, Tara Soliz, Trish Ardoin and Steve Castillo. Shelbi Miller and Chris Stark are family members who will be cherished forever.
Our family is also thankful to community members who take the time to relate personal stories of how our father helped them get started in their business or acquire their family home. Their gratitude for his genuine interest, wisdom and guidance in important life decisions is much appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The First Presbyterian Church, 908 N. Washington Street, Beeville, Texas. Chaplain Tom MacGregor and Chaplain Don Taylor will officiate. Interment Service will follow at the Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery, 2521 U.S. 59 East.
Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Hause, Sam Steves, Ben Tanner, Andrew Hause, Beau Beduze, Dustin Burrows, Zack McKamie, Tres Steves and Tres Plummer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the A.C. Jones High School Choir Boosters Club (P.O. Box 4287, Beeville, Texas 78104), The Beeville Art Association (P.O. Box 1466, Beeville, Texas 78104) or to the Beeville Concert Association Inc. (P.O. Box 1511, Beeville, Texas 78104).
May he rest in peace with the knowledge we loved him well and will be carried in the hearts of all those he touched. It has been our joy and privilege to honor and remember him. He would have you look ahead and serve the Lord with gladness, with a song in your heart.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home