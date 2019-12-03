Harty Arthur Smith, 58, of Canyon Lake, formerly of Beeville, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Mr. Smith was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Beeville and worked as a construction worker in refineries for more than 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lila Ruth Smith; and two brothers, Randy Jackson Smith and Calvin Lee Smith.
Survivors include five children, Richard (Rachel) Henson of Greenville, Jaime (Heath) Giblin of Nacogdoches, Melissa (Lyndon) Stautzenberger of Beeville, Janet (Jeremy) Driggs of Canyon Lake and Michael (Meghan) Smith of San Antonio; siblings, Billy Ray Smith, Wayne Smith, Patricia Fields and John Smith; and five grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Republik BBQ and Brew Restaurant at 11:30.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel