Heidi Marie Barabas, 41, of Port Richey, Florida, went to rest in everlasting peace on October 1, 2021.
Ms. Barabas was born on April 16, 1980, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Larry Barabas and Gail Salinas.
She is preceded in death by her granny, Judy Jeffers; paw-paw, Bill Martin; and grandfather, Douglas Barabas.
Heidi is survived by her parents, Casey and Gail Salinas of Beeville; dad, Larry Barabas of Holland, Texas; son, Oscar “Reece” Calix III of Houston; siblings, Holly (Kendal) Wallace of Hutto, Larry Barabas Jr., Landon Barabas, Lance Barabas of Florida, Layton Barabas of Temple; grandmother, Jerrie Barabas of Luling; aunts, Missy (Jimmy) Totten of Hutto, Lori (Bobby) D’Orazio- Martin of Las Vegas, Dinah (Jeff) Braune of Gonzales; uncle, Gary Barabas of Luling also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Heidi left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her infectious smile and bigger than life personality brightened every room she entered. She was a free spirit and a gypsy at heart. She was the most loving and caring soul. She had a heart of gold and always put everyone’s needs before her own.
In 2007, she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Oscar Maurice “Reece” Calix III which was her pride and joy. She adored him with everything she had. Getting her cosmetologist license was another one of her greatest moments. Hair was her passion!! She put her heart and soul into it!!
Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with a Chapel Service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be private.
A reception will be held at the Beeville Diner from 3:30pm until 6:00pm.
Treviño Funeral Home