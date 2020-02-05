Helen Lorine (Nelson) Boeck Nealy, age 82, of Beeville passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Helen was born in Gonzales County on July 23, 1937, to Rook Ross Nelson and Beatrice (Talley) Nelson. She was a 1956 graduate of Pettus High School. Helen worked at Chase Field as an administrative assistant and later retired from her role as bookkeeper for Dr. Lawrence Reagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rook and Beatrice Nelson; first husband of 25 years, Bobby Joe Boeck; second husband of 15 years, Charles V. Nealy; and three brothers, Johnny, Jack and Rook Nelson.
She is survived by her two sisters, Alice Rollins and Lillie (Hubert) Harris; a brother, Jimmy (Helen Jean) Nelson; two sons, Joe Bob (Kristi) Boeck and Jeff (Annette) Boeck; two daughters, Cheryl Boeck and Cynthia (Jesse) Ward; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at the Tuleta Cemetery in Tuleta.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lee Nelson, Richard Nelson, Danny Nelson, Patrick Nelson, Rookie Lee Nelson, Jerry Nelson, Grady Harris and Michael King.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home