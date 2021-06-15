Our loving mother, Helen Ruby Mueller, went to be with our Lord on June 12, 2021. She passed away peacefully at Hico Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Hico, Texas.
Ruby, as she was called by those who loved her and knew her well, was born in Cuauhtemoc, Tamaulipas, Mexico on March 20, 1933 to Richard and Anna Smith. After meeting Clarence Mueller on his fishing trip to Mexico and exchanging letters for almost a year, they vowed their love to each other and married on March 29, 1959. Although Beeville was their first home, they raised their four daughters in McAllen, Texas. There, Ruby soon began to explore her talents of cake decorating and flower arranging. She became the official cake baker from almost any occasion. Because of her love for children, she started her own day care from her home. Ruby always looked forward to the annual family trips to Tampico, Mexico where she enjoyed visiting with her parents and siblings. Faith was important to both Ruby and Clarence, so church played a vital role in the upbringing of their daughters. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beeville, and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Ruby and Clarence shared a love that was evident to all, and Ruby was loved by everyone who knew her because of her kind, compassionate spirit. Heaven has truly gained an angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Anna Smith; her husband of 28 years, Clarence Mueller; her sister, Stella Thrash; and her brothers, Richard and Eddie. She is survived by her sister Betty Ann Nadolph (Fred); four daughters, Annette (Michael) Schuller; Linda (Dale) McNallen; Mary Kay (Robert) Sherman; Nancy (Chris) Post and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank our Brothers and Sisters in Christ who faithfully and compassionately loved and cared for Ruby during her three and a half year stay at Hico Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation with family will be from 9-9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel and Valley Memorial Gardens, North Taylor Rd in McAllen, Texas.