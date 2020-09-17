Henrietta “Bluebird” (Williams) Colle, a lifelong resident of Oakville, Texas, passed away in a San Antonio hospital Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was 82.
Henrietta was born September 14, 1937, in Sabinal, Texas, to Henry O. Williams and Bonnie (Crawford) Williams. She married Frank Colle in George West on March 23, 1962. She was employed as a security guard with Valero Refinery and Texas Department of Criminal Justice and served as president of F&H Water Services. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in George West.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bonnie Williams; a son, Donald Spears; a grandson, Steven Trbula; three sisters, Helen (Williams) Dodson, Jenny Lee (Williams) Steiger and Leona “Cooney” (Williams) Couillar; and a brother, Henry Doyle Williams.
Left behind to cherish fond memories are her husband of 58 years, Frank Colle of Oakville; two daughters, Debbie Trbula of Oakville and Vickie (Cole) McClendon of Ray Point; four sons, Travis (Laura) Colle of Oakville, Clint (Tessie) Colle of Alice, Ernie (Jolene) Colle of Oakville and Robert (Lezlie) Spears of Ray Point; two brothers, Charles (Linda) Williams of Sandia and Harold Williams of Sinton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers.
A graveside service was conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Oakville Cemetery with Pastor David Schroeder officiating.
Pallbearers were Tyrel McClendon, Robbie Spears, Mason Spears, Charlie Spears, Dustin Spears, Aaron Colle, Waylon Colle and Cody Chambers.
Honorary pallbearers were Harlyn Goebel, Luke Goebel, Preston Colle, Cole McClendon, Pat Jackson, Charles Williams, Harold Williams and Julian Jimenez.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home