Henry James Morgan, Jr. of Papalote passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 75.
Mr. Morgan was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 11, 1944, to Wilma (Jennings) and Henry James Morgan, Sr. He married Gracie Ilene Rose on April 30, 1965, in San Benito, Texas. He was a U.S. veteran who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Reynolds Aluminum and later went to work as a supervisor for Central Power & Light Plant.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife and infant brother, Paul E. Morgan.
Survivors include his sisters, Adell (Herb) Reeves and Yvonne (Billy) Brundidge; daughter, Lindsay (Fritz) Scotten; stepdaughter, Susan Holloway; grandchildren, Ashley Morgan, Gracie Morgan, Michael (Alex) Segovia, Meghan (Ryan) Segovia, Jason (Debbie) Rose and Charlene Berry. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, with Rev. Herb Reeves officiating. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Reeves, Steve Reeves, Jason Rose, Dale Stephenson, Michael Segovia and Randy Jennings.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Jennings, Cliff Jennings, Kenny Jennings, Terry Jennings, Robert Jennings, John Reeves and Austin Willey.
