Henry Napier, 76, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Mr. Napier was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Anco Kentucky, to Lenwood and Mildred Napier. He graduated Carl Hayden High School and married Iris Nicholson in Dunedin, New Zealand. He served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed poker, traveling and wood working. He was in the furniture restoration/antiques business.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenwood and Mildred Napier; sisters, Cora and Maudie; two nephews, Eric and Jeremy; and a niece, Jennifer.
Survivors include his wife, Iris Napier of Beeville; a son, Vince of Tempe, Arizona; a daughter, Vanessa of Prescott, Arizona; sisters, Linda, Lucy, Helen and Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. today (Thursday) at the VFW Post 9170.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, Biloxi, Mississippi.