Henry Reinhold Schirmer passed March 17, 2023 at the age of 87. He was born September 4, 1935 near Woodsboro to Herman and Florine (Schwierzke) Schirmer. He married Patsy Gray on December 31, 1952. He served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Henry and Patsy moved to Clareville Community in December 1958 where they began farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Herman Schirmer, and his son, Edwin Schirmer.
Henry is survived by his wife, Patsy; children William (Lori) and Patricia (Gene) Herrmann. Grandchildren are Julienne (Chris) Sugarek, Trisha (Andy) MacDonald, Kristen (Chad) Henderson, Karissa (Joshua) O’Brien, Sara (Garrett) Herbst, Stephanie Schirmer, Chance Schirmer, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.