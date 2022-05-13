Herman Allan Franke, 87, of Pawnee, Texas passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.
Allan was born Sept. 30, 1934 to Elvira (Kuenstler) Franke and Herman B. Franke in Fant City, Live Oak County. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952 and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1957-58. He married Elorine Pieper on May 31, 1952 in Kenedy, Texas. Raised as a country boy, Allan carried out the tradition of growing and operating the family farming and ranching business which brought him much joy. He also enjoyed hunting and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elvira Franke.
Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Elorine (Pieper) Franke; his children, Randle (Nora) Franke of Pawnee, Billy (Tiffany) Younts of George West and Krista (Curt) Davis of Beeville; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, in Three Rivers, with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Rev. Norman Sulaica Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pawnee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Corky Franke, Mike Younts, Elton Lieke, Wayne Wernli, Freddy Franke and Norman Kuenstler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rex McElvey, Morgan Franke, Erasmo Diaz and Brynlee Savage.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home