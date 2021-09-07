Hilda Amaya Laster, a longtime resident of Beeville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hilda was born October 19, 1953, in San Benito, Texas, to Manuel Leal Amaya and Lucia (Saldivar) Amaya. She married George Laster on November 19, 1994, in Beeville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Huey P. Laster.
Hilda is survived by her husband of 26 years, George Laster; daughter, Dalys Cage; brother, Adrian (Luce) Amaya; brothers-in- law, Billie and Frankie Laster; nephews, Erik (Krystyn) Reyes, Adrian (Brittany) Amaya Jr., Bobby Jack Laster and Ryan Laster, niece, Kristy (Mark) Simpson; two grandchildren, James and Dixie Cage; three great-nephews, Erikson Reyes, Adrian Amaya III and Brett Simpson; one great-niece, Allie Reyes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beeville, followed by the Rosary at 7p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in San Benito, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Laura Hensley, Brenda Mills, Bridget Nance, Lou Schulenburg, Charlotte Shepherd and Mindy Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
