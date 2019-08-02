Hortencia (Longoria) Dominguez, 78, of Beeville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Christus Spohn Hospital – Beeville.
Mrs. Dominguez was born Aug. 19, 1940 in Matamoros, Mexico, to Genaro and Leonarda (Gonzales) Longoria. She was a housewife and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ruben Longoria; and two sisters, Olivia Gonzalez and Maria Idalia Andrade.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Dominguez of Beeville; two sons, Fidel Soriano and Abel Dominguez of Dallas; two daughters, Mary (Dan) Leggett of Dallas and Elizabeth Holley of Irving; two brothers, Heriberto Longoria of Beeville and Jose Longoria of Stamford; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. A chapel service will follow at 3 o’clock with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Treviño Funeral Home