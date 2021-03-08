Hortense Davis Callis of Houston, Tx (formerly Beeville) was born the middle child of Leon and Violet Davis on August 14, 1946. Her history and testimony would take pages; she was beyond blessed. Hortense sung with her soul proudly in many a church choir and loved being a member of the Joys of Faith. Teenie had a strong, unbreakable faith in God, and it showed until her very last breath.
Hortense leaves 2 children that love her to pieces, Richard (Dorothy Gail) Callis and Lameka (Michael) McLean. She also leaves 4 grandchildren that she loved like nothing else: Sydney Callis, Richard Orion Callis, Mikaia McLean and Michaelsun McLean. She also has a godson, Dominique Smith.
Hortense was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Darleen Davis, who together helped to raise their combined 5 kids: bad brother Everette Malcolm Davis and her confidante of 17 years, her niece Vanessa Davis. This lady will be greatly missed!!
Homegoing services will be held at New Hope Christian Church in Beeville, Texas, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2pm.
Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home