Hubert Schulz departed this life on March 31, 2023, to enter eternal life with Jesus Christ his Lord.
William Hubert Schulz was born November 3, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to John Thomas Schulz and Bernice Shell Schulz. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1955, where he excelled in track and field, and especially football. He played on the Texas High School All-Star Football Team and was recruited by Texas Tech. Hubert played football for Tech and then transferred to what was then Texas A&I in Kingsville to complete his degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.
Hubert met his future wife, Mary Jacqueline Wilson (Jackie), at Texas A&I, and they were married in 1958. He is survived by Jackie and their three children: Theresa (Kent) Nicholson, Hubert Jr. (Shannon) Schulz, and Michael (Charla) Schulz; their grandchildren: Aaron Schulz, Wade Schulz, Blaine Schulz, Ben (Charity) Nicholson, Emily (Jonathan) Sass, Laura Nicholson, Titus Schulz, Karis Schulz, John Tyler Schulz, Chadrick Schulz, Dalton Schulz, Alex Schulz, Michael Schulz, and Julie Schulz; and their great-grandchildren: Evan Nicholson, Alice Nicholson, Michael Nicholson, and Charlotte Sass.
In 1974, Hubert started a consulting engineering company, Schulz Engineering Services. He loved to hunt, fish, work on his ranch, and just be outdoors. In 1982, Hubert came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was active in prison ministry for the rest of his life. It was his passion to share the gospel with inmates in the county, state, and federal facilities in this area. He spent much time and energy sharing with the men, writing to them, and distributing Bibles and materials to those who would request it.
Hubert was also an avid traveler and went to many countries, including Armenia, Russia, Iraq, Turkey, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Mexico, and Peru, sharing the Good News of Jesus.
We celebrate his homegoing.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel in Beeville, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. with his son, Michael Schulz, officiating. A luncheon will be held at New China Restaurant immediately following the services. The graveside service and interment will be held at the Three Rivers Cemetery at 2:30 pm.