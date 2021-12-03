Humberto Tijerina, of Berclair, Tx, was born to Alfredo Tijerina and Graviela Tijerina. He passed away at the age of 79 years old in his home on November 29, 2021, from a long struggle with lung cancer. The family is deeply saddened by his death. He was born on December 18, 1941. He lived in several areas of south Texas his first 20 years of his life then continued his journey to Houston for the next 35 years. He then returned to his hometown, Berclair, Tx, for 24 years to live out the rest of his days.
Humberto is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Lydia Tijerina; brothers, Alfredo Tijerina and Thomas Castro; sister, Guadalupe T. Benavides.
He is survived by his children, Gloria Naderhoff, Esperanza Castillo, Humberto Tijerina Jr; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 sister Graveila Tijerina; several nieces and nephews.
Humberto Tijerina depicts a warm, friendly, and loving person who was generous with his time and his friendship.
We take comfort in knowing that Humberto is now at peace surrounded by light and his family that has preceded him.
Anyone who knew Humberto was touched by his kindness and mild temperament. He wass, and always will be, immensely treasured.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at San Jacinto Cemetery in Riverdale.
Pallbearers are Alfredo Tijerina, Brandon Tijerina, Pernell Naderhoff Jr, Jacob Naderhoff, Joshua Castillo and Kaleb Castillo.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home