Ida Faye Moring, 87, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, following a brief illness.
Ida Faye was born December 20, 1932, in rural Live Oak County to Ernest Pullin and Ida Vae (Williamson) Pullin. She married Roy Moring in the early 1950s, and the couple moved to Beeville. In her early adult years, she worked as a seamstress making custom-made ladies’ garments.
In the mid-1960s, she began a career with Beeville Independent School District working as a teacher assistant and as a librarian. After retiring from BISD, she continued to work as a substitute teacher for BISD, private schools and St. Mary’s Charter School, ending her substitute teaching career in the spring of 2020.
Ida Faye was very active in her earlier years working with various ministries at First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ida Vae Pullin; and four brothers, Leslie, Cecil, Norman and Floyd Pullin.
Survivors include her son, Roy (Debra) Moring Jr. of Beeville; a twin sister, Iva Compton of Fort Worth; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
