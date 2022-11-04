BEEVILLE – Ida Francisca “Chica” DelBosque, 84, passed away on November 4, 2022. She was born on January 8, 1938, on the Rancho Grova, in Clareville, Texas to Fermin and Cleotilde (Mireles) Saenz. She married Manuel DelBosque on May 21, 1956, in Beeville, Texas. She had retired, after 21 years of service, from Coastal Bend College as a cafeteria worker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel DelBosque; one son, Michael DelBosque and two sisters, Rosenda Garcia, and Cecelia Adamez.
She is survived by two daughters, Gracie Stewart, and Rosario “Challo” (Andy) Halsey both of Beeville; three sons, Manuel (Ora) DelBosque, Jr. of Skidmore, Gilbert (Martha) DelBosque of Beeville and Jessie (Donna) DelBosque of Skidmore. She is also survived by four grandsons, three step-grandsons, six granddaughters, two step-granddaughters and 22 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Monday, Nov. 7, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Cremation services will follow..
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Home