Ida Mae Pendley, 93, of Beeville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Mrs. Pendley was born March 7, 1927, in Seadrift, Texas, to Louis R. Coward and Ora May (Holder) Coward. She was employed as a telephone operator, clerk and owner/operator of a daycare. She was a member of Christian Worship Center in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Louis R. Coward; two sisters, Juanita Lyde and Freda Scevers; nephews, James and Robert Mishler; and a niece, Jennifer Lyde Gottlich.
Survivors include her sister, Ermil Mishler and nieces and nephews, Linda Rhymes of Houston, Ronnie Mishler, Casey (Deborah) Scevers and Rick (Mari) Lyde, all of San Antonio, Tracy (Sheila) Scevers of Abilene, Randy (Marian) Lyde of Anderson and Rene Lyde (Bryan E.) Taylor of Waco, as well as her Beeville family, Jimmy and Lori Hudson, Lindsie and Cody Almquist of Salado, Elizabeth Alvarez of Newburgh, Indiana, Kelly McNeese-Hensley and John Hensley, Jessica Batch Smith and Sterling Smith, Courtney and Jonathan Batch.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dean Richey officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Arden Place and Exclusive Nursing and Hospice.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home