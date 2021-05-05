Imogene (Henson) Tegge, 94, of Beeville, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Imogene was born April 6, 1927, in Rosebud, Texas, to Nollie Lawrence Henson and Pauline (White) Henson. She married Fred Stanley Tegge in Rosebud on July 20, 1947. She was a hair stylist and bookkeeper and faithful member of First United Methodist Church and the Beeville Art Guild. Mrs. Tegge cherished her family and large family gatherings, picnics and days at the beach or the lake. She immersed herself in the life of her church, taught Sunday School, led youth groups, was active in United Methodist Women groups, organized meals for bereaved families and devoted her needlework talents to the prayer shawl ministry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nollie and Pauline Henson; husband, Stanley Tegge on February 23, 2015; daughter, Lillian Carol Carreon; granddaughter, Kirby Michelle Carreon; great-grandson, Westley Thomas Roach; and sisters, Yvonne Henson and Nelda Fae Jones.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her daughter, Beverly Selby; son, Wallace Tegge; brother, Charles Wayne Henson; four grandchildren, Kyle Roach, Kendra House, Amber Blair and Chris Carreon; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at First United Methodist Church in Beeville followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock with Rev. Dean Fleming officiating.
Mrs. Tegge will be laid to rest beside her husband at 4 o’clock that afternoon at Bartlett City Cemetery in Bartlett, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Chance House, Kendall Duncan, Dalton House, Hayden Roach, William Selby and Dale House.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Jones, David Jones and Joshua Duncan.
Angelus Funeral Home