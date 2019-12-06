Infant Amira Grace Trevino, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
She was born Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville to Chestna Nicole Havens and Alfredo Trevino Jr.
She was preceded in death by three grandparents, Joe Rodriguez, Dora Villarreal and Lee Havens.
Survivors include her parents, Chestna Nicole Havens and Alfredo Trevino Jr.; grandmothers, Monica (Darren Lamb) Sanchez of Rockport and Bridget Pena of Beeville; and numerous uncles and aunts.
A graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 6, with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Pallbearer was her father, Alfredo Trevino Jr.