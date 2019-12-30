Infant Antonio Almaguer died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Beeville.
He was born Wednesday, Dec. 25. 2019, in Beeville to Marcia Martinez and Antonio Almaguer.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Faith Almaguer; and his grandparents, Antonio and Adislada Almaguer and Samuel and Romana Lane.
Survivors include his parents, Marcia Martinez and Genaro Almaguer of George West; three sisters, Felisa Lynn and Deni Justine of Beeville and Elena of George West; a brother, Alec of George West; grandparents, Pascual and Felisa Almaguer of Tennessee and Rosendo and Alicia Martinez of George West; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives.
A graveside service was conducted Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Pallbearers were his father, Genaro Almaguer and uncle, Rosendo Martinez.
