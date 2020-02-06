Irene (Arredondo) Cantu, 57, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in San Antonio.
Mrs. Cantu was born April 5, 1962, in Beeville to Romana A. and Margarito Arredondo Sr. She married Porfirio T. Cantu Sr. and was a homemaker and a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tomasita A. Maldonado and infant Sofia Arredondo; brothers, Margarito Arredondo Jr.. and Alfredo Arredondo Arredondo; and half-brother, Margarito Arredondo.
Survivors include her husband, Porfirio T. Cantu Sr. of Beeville; daughters, Audelia M. Cantu of Beeville, Crystal (Liza) Cantu-Salazar of Calallen and Bonnie (Alissa) Cantu-Huerta of San Antonio; sons, Porfirio T. Cantu Jr. and Geronimo B. Cantu, both of Beeville; sister, Isabel A. Martinez of Beeville; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. James Cathoic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Audelia M. Cantu, Alix Javier “AJ” Arispe, Ricardo Maldonado Jr., Daniel Gomez, Dominic Aparicio and Damian Aparicio.
