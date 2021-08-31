BEEVILLE – Irene Garza Loya, 60, passed away on Aug. 29, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on Aug. 15, 1961, in Mathis, Texas, to the late Daniel and Guadalupe (Ganceres) Garza. She was employed with Experience Works, the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
She is survived by her husband, Adolfo Loya, Sr.; one son, Raul (Elizabeth) Garza of Beeville; two granddaughters, Angela Marie Garza and Adelina Emma Garza; three brothers, Armando (Anna) Garza and Jesus (Brandi) Garza, both of Beeville, and Daniel (Dora) Garza, Jr. of Mission; the sisters, Irma Garza of Beeville, Maggie Phipps of Refugio and Laura (Roland) Vela of Austin, Texas; brother-in-law, Marty (Starr) Loya of San Antonio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Monday, Sept. 6, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Marty Loya, Charles Monistere, Jesse Delgado, Adam Alvarado, Adiyan Vela, Miguel Garza and Brian Boelter.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel